Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Monday following the mostly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday and as investors turned cautious amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. as well as the Australian state of Victoria.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 43.30 points or 0.73 percent to 5,899.30, after falling to a low of 5,881.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 47.70 points or 0.79 percent to 6,013.90. Australian stocks closed flat on Friday.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and National Australia Bank are lower by almost 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.2 percent and ANZ Banking is down 0.1 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos and Oil Search are lower by more than 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is losing 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is declining 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.2 percent, while BHP is adding 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are higher after gold prices rose to a more than one month high on Friday. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 3 percent and Evolution Mining is advancing more than 2 percent.

Metcash reported a full-year loss after incurring a non-cash impairment charge following the loss of its 7-Eleven supply contract. The IGA supermarket supplier's shares are losing almost 3 percent.

Transurban Group said it will pay a reduced second-half dividend amid a fall in traffic volumes due to the coroanvirus pandemic. The toll road operator's shares are lower by more than 2 percent.

Meanwhile, James Hardie Industries raised its earnings margin outlook for the June quarter following improved housing market activity, particularly in North America. The building product maker's shares are gaining more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6820, compared to $0.6859 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly lower on Friday following reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections in several states in the U.S. and as the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is "accelerating and the world is in a new and dangerous phase".

The Dow slumped 208.64 points or 0.80 percent to settle at 25,871.46 and the S&P 500 slid 17.60 points or 0.56 percent to 3,097.74, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged up 3.07 points or 0.03 percent to 9,946.12.

Meanwhile, the major European markets ended higher on Friday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.1 percent, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday amid continued optimism that the members of the OPEC and their allies will strictly comply with agreed production cuts to balance demand-supply position and help stabilize prices. WTI crude for July ended up $0.91 or about 2.3 percent at $39.75 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.