Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected a sharp contraction for the U.S. economy this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and indicated that interest rates are likely to remain at current near-zero levels through 2022.

In addition, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development or OECD said the global economy is undergoing the deepest recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 80.60 points or 1.31 percent to 6,067.80, after touching a low of 6,038.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 77.70 points or 1.24 percent to 6,191.60. Australian stocks closed marginally higher on Wednesday to extend gains for a seventh straight day.

The big four banks are among the major losers. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 3.1 percent to 3.4 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is lower by more than 2 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos and Woodside Petroleum are losing almost 3 percent each, while Oil Search is lower by more than 2 percent even as crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue Metals are all declining almost 1 percent each.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are higher even as gold prices edged lower overnight. Newcrest Mining is gaining almost 4 percent and Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent.

JB Hi-Fi has raised its full-year profit outlook following a surge in sales since March, reflecting strong demand for home appliances and technology products as customers worked from home. The electronics and appliances retailer's shares are adding 0.3 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see June projections for the consumer price forecast from the Melbourne Institute today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, after hitting a nearly one-year high of $0.7064 earlier. The local unit was quoted at $0.6995, the same value as at the close on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in a volatile session on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent and indicated that interest rates are likely to remain at current near-zero levels through 2022. The Fed projects real GDP to nosedive by 6.5 percent in 2020, as the ongoing public health crisis weighs heavily on economic activity.

While the Nasdaq advanced 66.59 points or 0.7 percent to a new record closing high of 10,020.35, the Dow tumbled 282.31 points or 1 percent to 26,989.99 and the S&P 500 slid 17.04 points or 0.5 percent to 3,190.14.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures ended notably higher on Wednesday, rebounding from the day's lows, despite data showing an increase in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended June 5. WTI crude for July delivery climbed $0.66 or about 1.7 percent to $39.60 a barrel.

