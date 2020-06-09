Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Wednesday following the mostly negative cues from Wall Street and as investors resorted to profit taking after recent strong gains. Investors now look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 19.10 points or 0.31 percent to 6,125.80, after touching a low of 6,089.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 16.60 points or 0.27 percent to 6,246.30. Australian stocks surged on Tuesday as markets played catch up with the recent strong gains in global markets.

The big four banks are among the major losers. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 2.0 percent to 3.1 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos and Woodside Petroleum are losing almost 3 percent each, while Oil Search is lower by more than 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is lower by almost 2 percent, BHP is declining 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging down 0.1 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are higher after gold prices rose overnight. Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent.

Harvey Norman reported a 17.5 percent increase in second-half sales in Australia, while sales at its overseas stores tumbled due to COVID-19-related store closures. The electrical and furniture retailer's shares are gaining almost 4 percent.

Online retailer Kogan.com's shares are in a trading halt ahead of a share sale to institutional and retail investors.

On the economic front, Australia will provide June results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank and April figures for home loans today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is edging lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6936, compared to Tuesday's close of $0.6937.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, partly reflecting profit taking, as traders cashed in on the strong gains posted in recent sessions. Traders also seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is not expected to announce any significant policy changes, although traders are still likely to pay close attention to the central bank's assessment of the economic outlook.

The Nasdaq pulled back off its best levels after topping 10,000 for the first time but still closed up 29.01 points or 0.3 percent at 9,953.75. Meanwhile, the Dow slumped 300.14 points or 1.1 percent to 27,272.30 and the S&P 500 slid 25.21 points or 0.8 percent at 3,207.18.

The major European markets all moved sharply lower on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 2.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both tumbled by 1.6 percent.

Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday as optimism about production cuts from leading crude producers outweighed some concerns about a jump in new coronavirus infections in central America and some parts across the globe. WTI crude oil for July delivery climbed $0.75 to $38.94 a barrel.

