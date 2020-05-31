Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending losses on Monday from the previous session. Worries about civil unrest in the U.S. and caution ahead of the release of major local economic data this week offset optimism about the easing of coronavirus restrictions in four Australian states today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 20.80 points or 0.36 percent to 5,734.90, after touching a low of 5,705.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 22.30 points or 0.38 percent to 5,849.90. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Friday.

The big four banks - Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking - are down in a range of 0.5 percent to 1.2 percent.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is declining almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.4 percent, while Santos is rising 0.6 percnt after crude oil prices gained more than 5 percent on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are advancing more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mixed despite gold prices rising on Friday. Evolution Mining is down 0.3 percent while Newcrest Mining is edging up 0.1 percent.

Vicinity Centres said it will raise A$1.4 billion through a share sale to provide a buffer against the uncertainty arising from COVID-19 and will not pay any dividend to shareholders for the six months ending June 30. The retail property group's shares are in a trading halt.

On the economic front, Australia will see Performance of Manufacturing Index numbers from the Australian Industry Group today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6675, compared to Friday's close of $0.6655.

On Wall Street, stocks showed wild swings over the course of the trading day on Friday before eventually ending the session mostly higher. Trump lashed out at China in his brief remarks, but traders seemed relieved that he did not announce new tariffs or a withdrawal from the phase one trade agreement. Following China's recent move to approve a controversial security law for Hong Kong, Trump said he is directing his administration to remove special exemptions for the city. Trump also revealed that he is terminating the U.S.' relationship with the World Health Organization, claiming China has total control of the agency.

The Dow slipped into the red in the final minutes of trading, edging down 17.53 points or 0.1 percent to 25,383.11. The Nasdaq jumped 120.88 points or 1.3 percent to 9,489.87 and the S&P 500 climbed 14.58 points or 0.5 percent to 3,044.31.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Friday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 2.3 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, on hopes of a pickup in energy demand and expectations that major oil producers will extend output cuts beyond June 2020. WTI crude for July gained $1.78 or about 5.3 percent at $35.49 a barrel.

