Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Friday following the negative cues from Wall Street amid worries about rising U.S.-China tensions after China approved a controversial national security law for Hong Kong. President Donald Trump has announced plans to hold a news conference about China later today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 73.10 points or 1.25 percent to 5,778.00 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 70.50 points or 1.18 percent to 5,887.30. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Thursday.

The big four banks are sharply lower after four days of strong gains. Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are lower in a range of 2.5 percent to 3.6 percnt, while Commonwealth Bank is down almost 1 percent.

Westpac said that the chief executive of its institutional bank, Lyn Cobley, is retiring and a search is on for her replacement.

In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are declining more than 1 percent each, while Santos is down almost 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are adding 0.2 percent each, while BHP is down 0.5 percent.

Gold miners are higher even after gold prices edged up overnight. Evolution Mining is rising almost 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is higher by more than 1 percent.

Austal has raised its earnings and revenue outlook for fiscal 2020, citing continued strong performance across its business. The shipbuilder's shares are gaining more than 12 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see April figures for private sector credit today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6627, compared to Thursday's close of $0.6613.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday in a late-day pullback after President Donald Trump announced plans to hold a news conference about China on Friday. China has recently stepped up efforts to curtail Hong Kong's independence, raising concerns that Trump may announce new measures that ramp up recent tensions with China. The strength seen for much of the day came following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended May 23.

The Dow fell 147.63 points or 0.6 percent to 25,400.64, the Nasdaq slid 43.37 points or 0.5 percent to 9,368.99 and the S&P 500 dipped 6.40 points or 0.2 percent to 3,029.73.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index jumped by 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday, driven by data showing a drop in gasoline inventories in the U.S, amid an increase in demand thanks to reopening of businesses in almost all the states in the country. WTI crude for July added $0.90 or about 2.7 percent at $33.71 a barrel.

