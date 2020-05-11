Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Tuesday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and lower commodity prices. Reports of new clusters of coronavirus cases in countries such as China, Germany and South Korea raised worries about the potential threats of reopening the economy too quickly.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 45.70 points or 0.84 percent to 5,415.50, after touching a low of 5,406.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 47.00 points or 0.85 percent to 5,512.10. Australian stocks closed higher on Monday.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is lower by more than 2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Santos are declining more than 1 percent each, after crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent overnight.

In the mining space, BHP and Fortescue Metals are declining more than 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto is down almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank is lower by more than 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and Westpac are declining almost 1 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is down 0.6 percent.

Gold miners are weak after gold prices declined overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by 0.6 percent.

Amcor reported a 10.8 percent increase in profit for the nine-month period and raised its full-year earnings growth outlook range. The packaging provider's shares are advancing almost 1 percent.

CSR reported a 61 percent jump in full-year profit despite lower revenues and said it will not pay a final dividend due to the uncertain economic environment. The construction materials supplier's shares are gaining more than 10 percent.

Premier Investments said its total sales for the six weeks to May 6 fell 74 percent as a result of store closures, while online sales doubled in the period. The owner of Just Jeans and Peter Alexander brands added it will reopen all its New Zealand stores from May 14 and its remaining Australian stores from May 15. The company's shares are rising more than 2 percent.

In economic news, Australia will provide March figures for home loans and March results for the business confidence index from NAB today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6465, down from Monday's close of $0.6540.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday before eventually ending mixed. Reports of new clusters of coronavirus cases in China, South Korea and Germany raised worries about the potential threats of reopening the economy too quickly. The concerns waned over the course of the session, however, with traders continuing to express optimism about a quick economic recovery as some states around the U.S. have already begun to reopen.

The Nasdaq climbed 71.02 points or 0.8 percent to 9,192.34, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.39 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,930.19 and the Dow fell 109.33 points or 0.5 percent to 24,221.99.

The major European markets also closed mixed on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent.

Crude oil prices slid on Monday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic even as several countries across the world announced plans to reopen their economies. WTI crude for June declined $0.64 or about 2.4 percent at $24.14 a barrel.

