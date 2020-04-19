Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Monday despite the positive cues from Wall Street Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of key data this week that will show the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Australian economy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is lower by 18.60 points or 0.34 percent to 5,468.90, off a low of 5,441.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 17.70 points or 0.32 percent to 5,527.00. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Friday.

In the mining space, Fortescue Metals is rising almost 2 percent and BHP is advancing more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 1 percent.

National Australia Bank said its first-half results will be impacted by A$1.14 billion in charges and writedowns even before factoring in the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The bank's shares are down 0.5 percent.

In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent and Santos is down 0.4 percent, while Oil Search is adding 0.3 percent after crude oil prices tumbled more than 8 percent on Friday.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is unchanged after safe-haven gold prices declined on Friday.

Fuel retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard said it will not go ahead with the acquisition of Caltex Australia as talks for an A$8.8 billion deal were put on hold due to the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19. Shares of Caltex Australia are losing almost 8 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6363, up from $0.6340 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks extended gains on Friday from the previous session following a report of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences. Traders also reacted positively to President Donald Trump's plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and shrugged off a Conference Board report showing its index of leading U.S. economic indicators registered the largest decline in its 60-year history in the month of March.

The Dow soared 704.81 points or 3 percent to 24,242.49, the Nasdaq jumped 117.78 points or 1.4 percent to 8,650.14 and the S&P 500 spiked 75.01 points or 2.7 percent to 2,874.56.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 3.4 percent, the German DAX Index soared by 3.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 2.8 percent.

Crude oil prices plummeted to their lowest levels since January 2002 on Friday, as huge crude stockpile and continued concerns about the outlook for near to medium-term energy demand weighed heavily on the commodity. WTI crude for May delivery tumbled $1.60 or a little over 8 percent to $18.27 a barrel.

