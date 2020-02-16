Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Monday after four straight days of gains and following the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday. Investors turned cautious as they digested a mixed batch of local corporate earnings results.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 20.30 points or 0.28 percent to 7,109.90, off a low of 7,104.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 19.50 points or 0.27 percent to 7,207.60. Australian stocks closed higher for a fourth straight day on Friday.

In the banking space, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower by more than 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is lower by 0.6 percent and Westpac is down 0.4 percent.

The major miners are also weak. BHP and Fortescue Metals are declining 0.6 percent each, while while Rio Tinto is down 0.3 percent.

Oil stocks are lower despite crude oil prices advancing on Friday. Woodside Petroleum is losing almost 3 percent each, Oil Search is lower by 1 percent and Santos is down 0.5 percent.

Gold miners are mixed despite gold prices rising on Friday. Evolution Mining is advancing more than 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is down 0.3 percent.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank recorded a 2 percent decrease in first-half cash profit, lowered its interim dividend and announced a A$300 million capital raising. The regional bank's shares are in a trading halt ahead of a share placement.

Brambles reported a 9 percent decrease in first-half net profit on a constant currency basis, but projected full-year earnings growth of about 5 percent. The logistics company's shares are gaining more than 5 percent.

QBE Insurance reported a 41 percent surge in net profit for the full year, but trimmed its final dividend. The insurer's shares are rising almost 2 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6724 on Monday, compared to $0.6718 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed little changed in choppy trading on Friday following the release of a mixed batch of U.S. economic data. While the Commerce Department released a report before the start of trading showing U.S. retail sales rose in line with estimates in January, closely watched core retail sales came in unchanged. The Federal Reserve also released a report showing a continued decrease in U.S. industrial production in the month of January, as unseasonably warm weather led to another steep drop in utilities output.

While the Dow edged down 25.23 points or 0.1 percent to 29,398.08, the Nasdaq inched up 19.21 points or 0.2 percent to 9,731.18 and the S&P 500 crept up 6.22 points or 0.2 percent to 3,380.16.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Friday with traders creating fresh long positions amid hopes the coronavirus impact may not weigh on the global economy for long. WTI crude ended up $0.63, or about 1.2 percent, at $52.05 a barrel.

