Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Friday after three straight days of gains and despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors turned cautious as they digested disappointing local economic data and also awaited the release of China's January trade data as well as the U.S. jobs data for January later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 31.00 points or 0.44 percent to 7,018.20, off a low of 7,014.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 30.80 points or 0.43 percent to 7,117.90. Australian shares closed notably higher on Thursday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is losing almost 3 percent, BHP is declining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.2 percent.

The big four banks are also mostly lower. Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are declining in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.8 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are weak even as crude oil prices edged higher overnight. Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 1 percent, Santos is lower by 0.7 percent and Oil Search is down 0.5 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are higher after gold prices rose slightly overnight. Evolution Mining is advancing more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent.

News Corp. said its profit for the second quarter declined 11 percent from last year, while revenue dropped 6 percent. However, the publishing giant's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.

REA Group, majority owned by News Corp., reported a 13 percent decrease in net profit for the first half of the year, citing a continued downturn in building activity and property listings. The online real estate advertising company's shares are losing more than 1 percent.

Hong Kong billionaire Lawrence Ho's Melco Group has dropped plans to increase its stake in Crown Resorts from 10 percent to 19.9 percent due to the coronavirus impact, Crown Resorts said. Share of Crown Resorts are up 0.3 percent.

On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the service sector in Australia slid deeper into contraction in January, with a Performance of Service Index score of 46.6. That's down from 48.7 in December, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6732, compared to $0.6759 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed at record highs on Thursday following news that China plans to cut tariffs on approximately $75 billion worth of U.S. goods in half. The tariffs reductions, effective on February 14, will coincide with the U.S. move to halve tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods as part of the phase one trade deal that was signed last month. Buying interest was somewhat subdued, however, as some traders seemed reluctant to continuing picking up stocks following the rally seen over the three previous sessions.

The Dow climbed 88.92 points or 0.3 percent to 29,379.77, the Nasdaq advanced 63.47 points or 0.7 percent to 9,572.15 and the S&P 500 rose 11.09 points or 0.3 percent to 3,345.78.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday, lifted by reports that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC proposes to increase production cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended up $0.20, or about 0.4 percent, at $50.95 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.