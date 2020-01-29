Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Thursday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street amid continued concerns about the coronarvirus outbreak and following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 11.90 points or 0.17 percent to 7,019.60, after touching a low of 7,012.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 13.70 points or 0.19 percent to 7,122.20. Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is losing more than 2 percent despite saying it expects full-year shipments to be at the upper end of its guidance range, while Rio Tinto is declining almost 1 percent and BHP is down 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are weak even as gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing more than 4 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by more than 2 percent.

Newcrest Mining reported a 16 percent decline in gold output for the second quarter, reflecting shutdowns at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea.

In the technology sector, Appen is declining almost 2 percent, Wisetech Global is losing more than 1 percent and Xero is lower by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, oil stocks are higher despite a modest decline in crude oil prices. Oil Search is adding almost 1 percent Woodside Petroleum is up 0.3 percent and Santos is edging up 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are advancing in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent, while ANZ Banking is declining 0.4 percent.

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates are rising more than 4 percent after tumbling more than 22 percent in the previous session on its downbeat full-year outlook.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that export prices in Australia were down 5.2 percent on quarter, but rose 4.1 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2019. Import prices were up 0.7 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year in the quarter.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6754 on Thursday, down from $0.6770 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed little changed on Wednesday, giving back ground going into the close following reports Google is temporarily closing its offices in China due to the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged and its accompanying statement was also largely unchanged from last month.

While the S&P 500 edged down 2.84 points or 0.1 percent to 3,273.40, the Dow crept up 11.60 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 28,734.45 and the Nasdaq inched up 5.48 points or 0.1 percent to 9,275.16.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday on data showing a rise in inventories, and amid concerns about outlook for near term energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. WTI crude for March ended down $0.15 or about 0.3 percent at $53.33 a barrel.

