Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Thursday amid worries about the spread and economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China. The death toll from the virus has risen to 17 in China, with more than 570 cases confirmed.

Investors also digested weak corporate earnings outlooks and remained cautious ahead of the release of Australia's unemployment data for December later today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 56.10 points or 0.79 percent to 7,076.60, just off a low of 7,076.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 60.40 points or 0.83 percent to 7,188.60. Australian stocks rallied to reach fresh highs on Wednesday.

Shares of Downer EDI are falling more than 21 percent after the engineering contractor lowered its earnings outlook for fiscal 2020 due to the underperformance of its Engineering, Construction and Maintenance or EC&M business.

CIMIC Group said it plans to exit the Middle East with the sale of its 45 percent stake in BIC Contracting and expects to incur a one-time charge of A$1.8 billion. The engineering contractor's shares are tumbling almost 20 percent.

Tech stocks are lower. Appen is losing 2 percent, Xero is lower by more than 1 percent and Wisetech Global is declining almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell overnight. Santos is lower by more than 2 percent, Oil Search is down almost 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are also lower after gold prices edged lower overnight. Evolution Mining is declining more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.5 percent.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is declining 0.4 percent, while BHP is edging up 0.1 percent.

The big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is adding 0.3 percent and Commonwealth Bank is rising 0.2 percent, while Westpac is lower by 0.5 percent and National Australia Bank is edging down 0.1 percent.

In economic news, Australia will release December data for unemployment and inflation forecast for January today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6844 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw early strength following the announcement of better than expected earnings results from IBM Corp. and on news of the Chinese government's efforts to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Buying interest waned as the day progressed. Traders largely shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing U.S. existing home sales rebounded by much more than anticipated in the month of December.

While the Dow edged down 9.77 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 29,186.27, the Nasdaq inched up 12.96 points or 0.1 percent to 9,383.77 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.96 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,321.75.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about outlook for energy demand and on the International Energy Agency's report that forecasts a jump in global oil supply. WTI crude for March delivery tumbled $1.64 or about 2.8 percent to $56.74 a barrel.

