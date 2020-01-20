Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Tuesday, ending a five-day winning streak in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street which was closed overnight for a public holiday. Investors remained cautious as they looked ahead to corporate earnings announcements and central bank policy meetings due this week.

News that the International Monetary Fund or IMF lowered its global growth forecasts for this year and the next year, mainly due to weaker-than-expected expansion in India, dampened investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 14.20 points or 0.20 percent to 7,065.30, after touching a low of 7,049.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 14.40 points or 0.20 percent to 7,181.90. Australian stocks rose for a fifth straight session on Monday.

Tech stocks are notably lower. Wisetech Global is losing almost 2 percent, Xero is lower by more than 1 percent and Appen is declining 1 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower. Woodside Petroleum is losing 0.5 percent and Oil Search is declining 0.4 percent, while Santos is rising 0.2 percent.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is rising more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.1 percent, while BHP is down 0.2 percent.

BHP maintained its production and cost guidance for the 2020 financial year, but noted that petroleum production volumes for the year are expected to be towards the lower end of its outlook range. The miner's iron ore output for the half year increased 2 percent from the prior year.

Gold miners are also higher. Evolution Mining is advancing almost 0.7 percent and Newcrest Mining is rising 0.6 percent.

The big four banks are mixed. Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.6 percent and ANZ Banking is down 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank is rising 0.2 percent and Westpac is edging up 0.1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6877 on Tuesday.

The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The European markets ended mostly lower on Monday as investors largely refrained from making significant moves ahead of earnings announcement and central bank policy meetings due this week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 ended down 0.4 percent, while Germany's DAX advanced 0.2 percent.

