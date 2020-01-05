Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Monday following the losses on Wall Street Friday amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week. Iran has vowed to retaliate in revenge for Soleimani's death.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 47.60 points or 0.71 percent to 6,685.90, after touching a low of 6,671.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 46.80 points or 0.68 percent to 6,808.40. Australian stocks closed higher on Friday.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 1.0 percent to 1.2 percent, while Westpac Banking is down almost 1 percent.

The major miners are also lower. Fortescue Metals is losing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is declining 1 percent and BHP is down 0.3 percent.

Among industrial stocks, Transurban is lower by 1 percent and Qantas is losing almost 3 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are notably higher after safe-haven gold prices rose to a four-month high on Friday. Evolution Mining is higher by more than 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is gaining almost 3 percent.

Oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices rose to a seven-month high on Friday. Oil Search is rising 2 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are adding more than 1 percent each.

In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in December, albeit at a slower rate, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 48.3. That's up from 48.1 in November, although it remain beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6939, compared to $0.6963 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed notably lower on Friday amid rising geopolitical tensions following news a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani. Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be "revenge" for Soleimani's death, while President Donald Trump cryptically tweeted, "Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!" Adding to the negative sentiment on Wall Street, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a faster rate in the month of December.

The Dow tumbled 233.92 points or 0.8 percent to 28,634.88, the Nasdaq slumped 71.42 points or 0.8 percent to 9,020.77 and the S&P 500 fell 23.00 points or 0.7 percent to 3,234.85.

The major European markets also finished mixed on Friday. The German DAX Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices settled at a seven-month high on Friday amid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East after an airstrike by the U.S. killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani. WTI crude for February delivery jumped $1.87 or about 3.1 percent to $63.05 a barrel.

