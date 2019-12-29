Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Monday following the mixed cues from Wall Street Friday and as shares of several industrial, real estate and utility stocks traded ex-dividend.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 54.40 points or 0.80 percent to 6,767.30, after touching a low of 6,764.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 52.10 points or 0.75 percent to 6,884.20. The Australian market rose on Friday in the first session after a two-day Christmas break.

Sydney Airport is losing almost 2 percent and toll road operator Transurban Group is lower by almost 1 percent after the shares went ex-dividend.

In the real estate sector, stocks recovered after falling earlier in the session as they went ex-dividend. Dexus is advancing more than 1 percent, Mirvac Group is higher by 1 percent, Vicitnity Centres is adding 0.7 percent, and Stockland is rising 0.5 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent, while BHP and Fortescue Metals are lower by almost 1 percent each.

Gold miners Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are edging down 0.1 percent each despite gold prices advancing on Friday.

Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices edged higher Friday. Oil Search is declining more than 1 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are losing almost 1 percent each.

The big four banks - National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking - are lower in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.9 percent.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia, the 50-50 joint venture between Vodafone and Hutchison Telecommunications will partner with Nokia to roll out 5G services in Australia in the first half of 2020. Shares of Hutchison Telecommunications are unchanged.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6979, up from $0.6954 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday after showing a lack of direction throughout the trading session as many traders remained away from their desks following Christmas. Buying interest remained somewhat subdued as the details of the phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China are still unknown.

The Nasdaq declined 15.77 points or 0.2 percent to 9,006.62, while the Dow edged up 23.87 points or 0.1 percent to 28,645.26 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.11 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,240.02.

The major European markets ended modestly higher on Friday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices rebounded after a mid-morning setback on Friday and eventually ended the session marginally up after data showed a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. WTI crude for February ended up $0.04 at $61.72 a barrel, the highest settlement price in about 3-1/2 months.

