Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Thursday despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its decision to leave interest rates unchanged and also said it expects interest rates to remain on hold throughout 2020.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 32.10 points or 0.48 percent to 6,720.50, after touching a low of 6,713.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 31.30 points or 0.46 percent to 6,821.90. Australian stocks closed higher on Wednesday.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Westpac are losing more than 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are lower by almost 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices declined overnight. Oil Search is declining more than 1 percent, Santos is lower by 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are also lower, despite gold prices rising overnight. Newcrest Mining is declining 0.7 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.3 percent.

Bucking the trend, the major miners are modestly higher. Fortescue Metals is rising 0.3 percent, Rio Tinto is adding 0.2 percent and BHP is edging up 0.1 percent.

Wellard Ltd. said it has sold Ocean Shearer, the world's largest purpose-built livestock carrier, for $53 million to Kuwait-based transport company Al Mawashi Ltd. The live exporter's shares are gaining more than 19 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see inflation expectations for December today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar rose to a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. The local currency was quoted at $0.6868, up from $0.6818 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to leave interest rates unchanged after three straight rate cuts. The decision was widely anticipated, although the Fed's economic projections provided along with the announcement also showed a majority of meeting participants now expect interest rates to remain on hold throughout 2020.

The Dow crept up 29.58 points or 0.1 percent to 27,911.30, the Nasdaq climbed 37.87 points or 0.4 percent to 8,654.05 and the S&P 500 rose 9.11 point or 0.3 percent to 3,141.63.

The major European markets also saw some strength on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices declined on Wednesday after data showed a surprise increase in crude inventories in the U.S. in the week ended December 6. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for January dipped $0.48 or about 0.8 percent to $58.76 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.