Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Tuesday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street amid uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China trade deal and rising tensions in Hong Kong. Weak local corporate earnings results also dampened sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 28.50 points or 0.42 percent to 6,744.00, off a low of 6739.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 27.30 points or 0.40 percent to 6,849.70. Australian stocks closed higher on Monday.

The major miners are weak. Fortescue Metals is losing almost 3 percent, BHP Billiton is declining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is lower by almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower after crude oil prices dipped overnight. Oil Search is declining 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent, while Santos is rising 0.5 percent.

The big four banks are mixed. Westpac is lower by almost 1 percent and ANZ Banking is declining 0.5 percent, while National Australia Bank is rising 0.2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is advancing more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent despite gold prices declining overnight.

Nine Entertainment Co. reported a 6.4 percent decrease in TV ad revenue in the first quarter and forecast revenue for the second quarter to drop by almost as much again. The media network's shares are losing more than 5 percent.

Incitec Pivot reported a 27.8 percent decrease in full-year net profit and cut its final dividend. The fertilizer and explosives maker's shares are lower by more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6849, up from $0.6855 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday after seeing initial weakness. Uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China trade deal weighed on the markets along with worsening tensions in Hong Kong after the arrest of three pro-democracy lawmakers. Nonetheless, selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, with the Veterans Day holiday keeping some traders on the sidelines.

While the Dow crept up 10.25 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 27,691.49, the Nasdaq edged down 11.04 points or 0.1 percent to 8,464.28 and the S&P 500 slipped 6.07 points or 0.2 percent to 3,087.01.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to a slowing global economy and uncertainty about U.S.-China trade negotiations. WTI crude for December ended down $0.38, or 0.7 percent, at $56.86 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.