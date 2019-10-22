Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Wednesday following the negative cues from Wall Street amid renewed Brexit uncertainty after UK lawmakers voted to reject a shortened time frame to review legislation related to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. The vote suggests the UK is not going to leave the EU on October 31.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 26.80 points or 0.40 percent to 6,645.40, after touching a low of 6,635.70. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 25.90 points or 0.38 percent to 6,752.70. Australian stocks eked out modest gains on Tuesday.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is down 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is rising almost 3 percent.

Rio Tinto said it will conduct a strategic review of an unprofitable aluminium smelter on New Zealand's South Island, with closure among its options. The mining giant's shares are adding 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices rose almost 2 percent overnight. Santos is higher by more than 1 percent and Oil Search is up 0.2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.8 percent.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is declining 0.4 percent and Evolution Mining is unchanged after gold prices ended flat overnight.

WiseTech Global issued a detail rebuttal of allegations against the company by short-seller J Capital Research. The logistics software firm's shares are gaining more than 8 percent.

Bubs Australia has expanded the role of Dennis Lin by making him executive chairman. However, the infant formula maker's shares are losing almost 1 percent.

Kogan.com reported a more than 28 percent increase in profit for the first quarter and said it was optimistic heading into the Christmas period. The online retailer's shares are down 0.4 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see September numbers for skilled vacancies today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is almost unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6860, up from $0.6859 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday in choppy trading, reflecting renewed uncertainty about Brexit after U.K. lawmakers voted to move forward with legislation related to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union but then voted against a shortened time frame to review the bill. The vote suggests lawmakers will not meet an October 31st deadline, setting the stage for another extension by the EU to avoid a no-deal Brexit. Earlier in the day, mixed results from some big-name companies pulled the markets in opposite directions.

The Nasdaq slid 58.69 points or 0.7 percent to 8,104.30, the S&P 500 fell 10.73 points or 0.4 percent to 2,995.99, and the Dow dipped 39.54 points or 0.2 percent to 26,788.10.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index crept up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Tuesday, buoyed by reports that OPEC is likely to consider more output reductions and make an announcement regarding this in December. WTI crude for December delivery jumped $0.97 or about 1.8 percent to $54.48 a barrel.

