Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Thursday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street on weak economic data and uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. Investors are also cautious as they looked ahead to the release of Australia's unemployment data for September due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 17.70 points or 0.26 percent to 6,718.80, off a low of 6717.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 17.80 points or 0.26 percent to 6,825.40. Australian stocks rose on Wednesday for the fifth straight day.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is lower by almost 3 percent, Rio Tinto is losing more than 2 percent and BHP Billiton is declining almost 2 percent.

South32 reported a 9 percent increase in coking coal production for the first quarter and affirmed its fiscal 2020 production outlook across all of its operations. The miner's shares are rising almost 2 percent.

Gold miner Evolution Mining is losing almost 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.2 percent even as gold prices rose overnight.

In the banking space, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent.

ANZ Banking said it has agreed to reduce the sale price for its OnePath unit to A$850 million from the A$975 million set earlier, amid changing market conditions. The bank's shares are up 0.3 percent.

Bank of Queensland reported a 14 percent decrease in full-year 2019 cash earnings and also said it expects lower year-on-year cash earnings in fiscal 2020 due to higher costs and operating expenses. Share of the bank are losing more than 3 percent.

Insurance Australia Group's shares are rising 0.7 percent after the company said it will sell its stake in Indian company SBI General.

Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search is adding 0.7 percent and Santos is rising more than 1 percent.

Woodside Petroleum reported third-quarter revenue that was flat with last year, while production increased from the year-ago period. The oil and gas producer's shares are advancing almost 1 percent.

In economic news, Australia will release jobless numbers for September today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6759, up from $0.6738 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday in choppy trading as traders digested mixed U.S. economic data as well as the latest batch of corporate earnings news. The Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in September, while the National Association of Home Builders released a report showing homebuilder confidence unexpectedly climbed to its highest level in well over a year in the month of October.

The Dow shed 22.82 points or 0.08 percent to end at 27,001.98, the Nasdaq lost 24.52 points or 0.30 percent to 8,124.18 and the S&P 500 fell 5.99 points or 0.20 percent to 2,989.69.

The major European markets mostly ended weak on Wednesday as investors largely stayed cautious, looking ahead to the outcome of Brexit talks and amid uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.61 percent and France's CAC 40 edged down 0.09 percent, while Germany's DAX advanced 0.32 percent.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid expectations OPEC will continue to cut output. WTI crude for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $53.36 a barrel.

