Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Wednesday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Pelosi accused Trump of a breach of his constitutional responsibilities by calling upon a foreign power to intervene in the upcoming election.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 48.00 points or 0.71 percent to 6,700.90 after touching a low of 6,698.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 48.70 points or 0.71 percent to 6,807.90. Australian stocks closed flat with a negative bias on Tuesday.

The major miners are notably lower. Fortescue Metals is losing 3 percent, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 2 percent and BHP Billiton is declining almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent overnight. Oil Search is losing more than 2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Santos are declining more than 1 percent each.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac - are down in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miner Evolution Mining is rising more than 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is higher by more than 2 percent after gold prices rose to a nearly three-week high overnight.

Afterpay Touch Group said its external auditor Neil jeans has handed to AUSTRAC an interim report into the company's compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorism financing laws, with recommendations to be left to the final report. The buy now, pay later service's shares are gaining more than 8 percent.

Fonterra is selling its 50 percent stake in drug supplier DFE Pharma to a fund managed by CVC Capital Partners as the dairy giant seeks to repay more of its debt. The milk producer's shares are adding 0.3 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see August figures for skilled vacancies today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6796, compared to $0.6772 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday as early buying interest faded after a Conference Board report showed a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of September. Stocks saw further downside amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Trump has authorized the release of the transcript of a controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that has renewed Democratic calls for his impeachment.

The Dow fell 142.22 points or 0.5 percent to 26,807.77, the Nasdaq tumbled 118.84 points or 1.5 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 slid 25.18 points or 0.8 percent to 2,966.60.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted down sharply on Tuesday as weak economic data from Asia, Europe and the U.S. raised concerns about near term energy demand. WTI crude for November delivery tumbled $1.35 or 2.3 percent to $57.29 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.