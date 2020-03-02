Australian Market Advances Ahead Of RBA Decision

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Tuesday, rebounding from the sharp losses in recent sessions, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid optimism that central banks around the world will take action to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates today. Investors are optimistic the central bank will cut its benchmark lending rate today.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 122.70 points or 1.92 percent to 6,514.20 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 128.10 points or 1.98 percent to 6,589.20. Australian stocks fell for a seventh day on Monday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is rising more than 4 percent, Rio Tinto is gaining 4 percent and BHP is advancing almost 3 percent.

Gold miners are higher after safe-haven gold prices rose sharply overnight. Evolution Mining is rising almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.6 percent.

In the banking space, Westpac, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are advancing in a range of 1.0 percent to 1.6 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower despite a more than 4 percent surge in crude oil prices overnight. Santos is declining almost 1 percent and Oil Search is down 0.5 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.7 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will also see January figures for building approvals and fourth-quarter data for current account.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6539, compared to $0.6527 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks rebounded on Monday partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off seen in recent sessions. Traders also seemed optimistic about central banks around the world taking action to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

Last Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid the evolving risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow skyrocketed 1,293.96 points or 5.1 percent to 26,703.32, the Nasdaq soared 384.80 points or 4.5 percent to 8,952.16 and the S&P 500 spiked 136.01 points or 4.6 percent to 3,090.23.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Monday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.1 percent.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Monday as traders created fresh positions, betting on hopes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will significantly cut crude production. WTI crude for April surged $1.99 or about 4.5 percent to $46.75 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.