Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably higher on Thursday despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. News that Democrats won two key Senate runoffs in Georgia and took control of the Senate has boosted sentiment.

The victories will enable U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to implement Democrats' agenda, including rewriting the tax code as well as boosting stimulus and infrastructure spending.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 100.10 points or 1.52 percent to 6,707.20, off a high of 6,707.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 96.70 points or 1.41 percent to 6,978.10. Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is climbing almost 5 percent, BHP Group is gaining more than 4 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising almost 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Westpac is rising almost 4 percent, ANZ Banking is higher by more than 3 percent, National Australia Bank is advancing more than 2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is adding almost 2 percent.

Among oil stocks, Oil Search is surging more than 6 percent, Santos is rising more than 4 percent and Woodside Petroleum is higher by almost 3 percent after crude oil prices climbed to a more than ten-month high overnight.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are weak after gold prices fell overnight. Evolution Mining is declining more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.4 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of A$5.022 billion in November. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$6 billion and down from the downwardly revised A$6.583 billion in October.

Imports were up 10 percent on month after gaining an upwardly revised 2 percent in the previous month. Exports rose 3 percent on month, slowing from the downwardly revised 4.4 percent gain a month earlier.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics also said the total number of building permits issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent on month in November, coming in at 17,205. That beat expectations for a gain of 2.5 percent but was down from 3.3 percent in October. On a yearly basis, approvals were up 15.0 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as traders reacted to the results of the highly anticipated Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday. The jump by the Dow came as Democratic control of the House, Senate and White House is seen as a positive for cyclical stocks due to the likelihood of additional fiscal stimulus. Stocks moved to the downside going into the close of trading as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. capitol building as lawmakers began the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

While the Nasdaq slid 78.17 points or 0.6 percent to 12,740.79, the Dow jumped 437.80 points or 1.4 percent to 30,829.40 and the S&P 500 climbed 21.28 points or 0.6 percent to 3,748.14.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index spiked by 3.5 percent, the German DAX Index surged up by 1.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

Crude oil futures settled at a more than ten-month high on Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week, and Saudi Arabia said it would significantly reduce its production in the next two months. WTI crude for February advanced $0.70 or about 1.4 percent to $50.63 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.