Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Tuesday following the overnight rally in U.S. as well as European markets and on higher commodity prices. Optimism about U.S. fiscal stimulus also lifted the market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 36.20 points or 0.61 percent to 5,988.50, after touching a high of 5,995.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 40.20 points or 0.66 percent to 6,175.10. Australian stocks closed modestly lower in choppy trading on Monday.

In the tech sector, Afterpay is rising more than 2 percent, Appen is advancing more than 1 percent and WiseTech Global is adding almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 1.1 percent.

Among oil stocks, Santos is rising almost 2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Santos are advancing almost 1 percent each after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Meanwhile, the major miners are mostly lower. Rio Tinto is declining almost 1 percent and BHP Group is edging down 0.1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are also lower even as gold prices rebounded overnight. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are down 0.6 percent each.

According to reports, Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure was fined A$3.6 million after pleading guilty to safety charges over the Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy in 2016. However, shares of Ardent Leisure are gaining almost 8 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Monday as traders seemed to shrug off recent concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election. The markets may also have benefited from optimism about a new coronavirus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelolsi said a new package is still possible. House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

The Dow jumped 410.10 points or 1.5 percent to 27,584.06, the Nasdaq spiked 203.96 points or 1.9 percent to 11,117.53 and the S&P 500 surged up 53.14 points or 1.6 percent to 3,351.60.

The major European markets also moved sharply higher on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 1.5 percent, Germany's DAX climbed 3.2 percent and France's CAC 40 gained 2.4 percent.

Crude oil prices ended notably higher on Monday despite lingering worries about outlook for fuel demand amid the re-imposition of mobility curbs in some countries due to a surge in coronavirus cases. WTI crude for November ended up $0.35 or about 0.9 percent at $40.60 a barrel.

