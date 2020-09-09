Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Thursday following the tech-led rebound overnight on Wall Street and as resources stocks were boosted by higher commodity prices.

News that Victoria's daily coronavirus infection figures has dropped after rising over the previous two days also boosted sentiment. Stocks are rising across the board.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 56.20 points or 0.96 percent to 5,934.80, after touching a high of 5,955.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 57.50 points or 0.95 percent to 6,116.40. Australian shares closed at a more than two-month low on Wednesday after two days of gains.

Tech stocks rebounded, following their U.S. peers higher. Afterpay is gaining more than 4 percent, Appen is rising almost 3 percent and WiseTech Global is advancing more than 1 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are all rising more than 2 percent each after crude oil prices rebounded strongly overnight.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is rising almost 2 percent, BHP Group is advancing 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are also higher after safe-haven gold prices extended gains overnight. Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding more than 1 percent.

The big four banks are modestly higher. Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are up in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see September's inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute today.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday following the sell-off seen over the three previous sessions, as some traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels. Technology stocks showed a substantial rebound on the day after leading the markets lower over the past few sessions. Semiconductor and gold stocks also rose notably.

The Dow jumped 439.58 points or 1.6 percent to 27,940.47, the Nasdaq soared 293.87 points or 2.7 percent to 11,141.56 and the S&P 500 surged up 67.12 points or 2 percent to 3,398.96.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 2.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both jumped by 1.4 percent.

Crude oil prices rebounded strongly on Wednesday after tumbling a session earlier, amid hopes the U.S. inventory data for last week will show a drop in stockpiles. WTI crude for October rose $1.29 or about 3.5 percent at $38.05 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.