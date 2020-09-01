Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Wednesday after three days of losses and following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street and higher commodity prices.

Investors now look ahead to the release of Australia's second-quarter figures for gross domestic product later today. The figures are expected to confirm that Australia fell into a recession.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 79.30 points or 1.33 percent to 6,032.70, after touching a high of 6,043.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 78.80 points or 1.28 percent to 6,222.00. Australian stocks closed lower for a third straight session on Tuesday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are gaining more than 3 percent each, while Rio Tinto is higher by almost 3 percent.

In the banking space, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are advancing more than 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is adding 0.6 percent and National Australia Bank is up 0.3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Santos is rising 0.4 percent and Woodside Petroleum is up 0.2 percent, while Oil Search is down 0.6 percent.

Gold miners are mixed after gold prices edged higher overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing almost 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding 0.5 percent.

In economic news, Australia will release second-quarter numbers for gross domestic product today. GDP is expected to tumble 6.0 percent on quarter and 5.3 percent on year after easing 0.3 percent on quarter and climbing 1.4 percent on year in the three months prior.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reaching new record closing highs. Technology stocks saw continued strength on the day, with Apple helping to lead the sector higher after yesterday's stock split. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in the month of August.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a particularly strong advance on the day, surging up 164.21 points or 1.4 percent to 11,939.67. The Dow climbed 215.61 points or 0.8 percent to 28,635.66 and the S&P 500 advanced 26.34 points or 0.8 percent to 3,526.65.

The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. The German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.7 percent.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data. WTI crude for October gained $0.15 or about 0.4 percent to settle at $42.76 a barrel.

