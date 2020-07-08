Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Thursday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street as gains by technology stocks and optimism about an economic recovery helped ease worries about the recent spike in coronavirus cases. In addition, higher commodity prices boosted resources stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 40.10 points or 0.68 percent to 5,960.40, after rising to a high of 5,969.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 41.10 points or 0.68 percent to 6,075.40. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is rising more than 2 percent, BHP Group is advancing almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are also higher after gold prices extended gains to a fourth straight session overnight. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are higher by more than 2 percent each.

In the oil sector, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are higher by more than 1 percent each, while Santos is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

The big four banks - National Australia Bank, Westpac, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank - are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.0 percent.

Treasury Wine Estates reported a 21 percent decrease in full-year earnings before interest, tax and the agricultural accounting standard SGARA, and said it is exploring the sale of some of its brands and assets in the U.S. The company's shares are losing more than 3 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see May numbers for home loans today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6981, compared to $0.6934 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday in choppy trading seen for much of the session amid relatively light volume, with a lack of major U.S. economic news keeping some traders on the sidelines. Economic optimism continued to overshadow the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

While the Nasdaq surged up 148.61 points or 1.4 percent to 10,492.50, the Dow climbed 177.10 points or 0.7 percent to 26,067.28 and the S&P 500 advanced 24.62 points or 0.8 percent to 3,169.94.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside for the second straight day on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index slumped by 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday as a slightly higher demand forecast for next year by the Energy Information Administration or EIA helped offset data showing a sharp jump in crude inventories last week. WTI crude oil futures for August ended up $0.28 or about 0.7 percent at $40.90 a barrel.

