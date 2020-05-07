Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Friday after two days of losses following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on upbeat corporate earnings results amid continued optimism about easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 49.50 points or 0.92 percent to 5,413.70, after touching a high of 5422.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 57.10 points or 1.05 percent to 5,507.00. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday.

In the oil sector, Santos is higher by more than 3 percent, while Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are rising more than 2 percent each even as crude oil prices declined overnight.

In the mining space, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are rising more than 2 percent, while BHP is advancing more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.4 percent, while National Australia Bank is adding almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are mixed despite a surge in gold prices overnight. Newcrest Mining is adding more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is down 0.6 percent.

News Corp. reported a loss for the third quarter after taking a hefty impairment charge against its Foxtel and News America Marketing assets. The media giant's shares are rising more than 2 percent.

Telstra said it will incur an impairment charge of A$300 million on its 35 percent stake in pay TV network Foxtel after News Corp., the majority owner of Foxtel, wrote down its value. The company's shares are down 0.2 percent.

AMP said it has abandoned a decision to its divest its New Zealand wealth management operations due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it will retain and grow the business. The company's shares are higher by more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6501, compared to $0.6454 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq closing in positive territory for 2020 amid continued optimism about the U.S. economy at least partially reopening in the near future. News that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna has been given FDA approval for a phase 2 trial added to the positive sentiment. Traders also digested data from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in the number of new claims for unemployment benefits.

The Dow advanced 211.25 points or 0.9 percent to 23,875.89, the Nasdaq surged up 125.27 points or 1.4 percent to 8,979.66 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.77 points or 1.2 percent to 2,881.19.

The major European markets all showed strong moves upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both jumped by 1.4 percent.

After rising sharply on data showing a jump in China's crude imports, crude oil prices retreated and ended sharply lower on Thursday amid concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions. WTI crude futures declined $0.44 or 1.8 percent at $23.55 a barrel.

