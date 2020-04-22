Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Thursday following the positive cues from Wall Street for the first time in three days and the substantial rebound in crude oil prices overnight. News that the U.S. Senate has passed a new bill to provide funding for hospitals and small businesses as well as expand coronavirus testing also boosted sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 28.30 points or 0.54 percent to 5,249.50, after rising to a high of 5,251.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 30.80 points or 0.58 percent to 5,304.60. Australian shares recovered from an early fall to end on a flat note on Wednesday.

In the oil sector, Santos is gaining more than 8 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent after crude oil futures rebounded overnight. Oil Search is losing more than 3 percent.

Santos reported a 13 percent decrease in first-quarter revenue on lower oil and gas prices, but raised its full-year production outlook and said it has sufficient liquidity to weather the oil price crash.

In the mining space, BHP is rising more than 3 percent, Rio Tinto is higher by more than 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent.

The big four banks - Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank - are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 1.1 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is higher by more than 3 percent and Evolution Mining is advancing more than 1 percent after safe-haven gold prices rose to a one-week high overnight.

Carsales.com said it has stood down about 250 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, waived fixed and variable advertising charges for the month of April and offered a 50 per cent discount in May to support its trade customers. The company's shares are rising more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6298, compared to $0.6331 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks rebounded on Wednesday, reflecting a positive reaction to a substantial rebound in oil prices following the historic drop seen earlier this week. Buying interest was also generated in reaction to news that the Senate has passed a new bill to provide funding for hospitals and small businesses and expand coronavirus testing. The $484 billion aid package was approved unanimously by the Senate and now heads to the House, which could approve the bill as soon as Thursday.

The Dow jumped 456.94 points or 2 percent to 23,475.82, the Nasdaq spiked 232.15 points or 2.8 percent to 8,495.38 and the S&P 500 surged up 62.75 points or 2.3 percent to 2,799.31.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Wednesday. Tthe U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index spiked by 2.3 percent, the German DAX Index surged up by 1.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.3 percent.

Crude oil prices ended sharply higher on Wednesday, rebounding from recent big setbacks that resulted in the front month contract plunging to sub-zero levels for the first ever time in history. WTI crude for June delivery surged up $2.21 or about 19.1 percent to $13.78 a barrel.

