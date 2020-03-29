Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Monday despite the weak cues from Wall Street Friday as investors looked ahead to the announcement of more federal government stimulus measures to support the Australian economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 53.60 points or 1.11 percent to 4,896.00, after rising to a high of 4,934.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 47.90 points or 0.98 percent to 4,922.10. Australian stocks reversed course to end sharply lower on Friday, following three days of gains.

In the banking sector, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are rising almost 3 percent each, while ANZ Banking is advancing more than 1 and National Australia Bank is adding almost 1 percent.

The Australian Banking Association said banks will extend the six-month deferral of loans to 30,000 more business to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the major miners, BHP is lower by more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is declining more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.3 percent.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is lower by 3 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding 2 percent even as gold prices fell on Friday.

In the oil space, Santos is losing 5 percent and Oil Search is down 0.4 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent as crude oil prices tumbled on Friday.

Regional lender Bank of Queensland, insurer QBE Insurance and independent eftos provider Tyro Payments have all withdrawn their earnings guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Bank of Queensland and QBE Insurance are down 0.2 percent each, while Tyro Payments is losing more than 6 percent.

Meanwhile, shares of IAG are rising more than 3 percent after the insurer maintained its earnings outlook for fiscal 2020.

Ansell said it saw a surge in demand for protective hand as well as body equipment and affirmed its earnings outlook. The rubber glove maker's shares are gaining more than 19 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6150, compared to $0.6108 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks opened lower on profit taking, but staged a recovery attempt in afternoon trading after the House passed the massive $2 trillion stimulus bill designed to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. However, lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus weighed on the markets, as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed the number of cases in China or Italy.

The Dow plunged 915.39 points or 4.1 percent to 21,636.78, the Nasdaq tumbled 295.16 points or 3.8 percent to 7,502.38 and the S&P 500 dove 88.60 points or 3.4 percent to 2,541.47.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves back to the downside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plummeted by 5.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 4.2 percent and the German DAX Index tumbled by 3.7 percent.

Crude oil prices fell for a second successive day on Friday, as worries about energy demand outlook outweighed massive stimulus announced by central banks and governments to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus spread. WTI crude for May delivery slumped $1.09 or about 4.8 percent to $21.51 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.