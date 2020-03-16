Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Tuesday despite the overnight sell-off on Wall Street, as investors went bargain hunting. However, trading remained volatile due to lingering uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 66.70 points or 1.33 percent to 5,068.70, after touching a high of 5,106.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 53.10 points or 1.05 percent to 5,111.30. Australian stocks tumbled more than 9 percent on Monday despite the Reserve Bank of Australia pumping extra liquidity into the banking system to ensure businesses and households have access to credit amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Among the major miners, BHP is higher by almost 7 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are rising more than 3 percent each.

Gold miners are gaining despite safe-haven gold prices declining overnight. Newcrest Mining is surging more than 7 percent and Evolution Mining is higher by almost 4 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking is gaining almost 3 percent, Westpac is rising 2 percent, Commonwealth Bank is advancing almost 2 percent and National Australia Bank is adding 0.5 percent.

In the oil space, Santos is lower by more than 2 percent and Oil Search is declining almost 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is advancing almost 2 percent even as crude oil prices tumbled overnight.

Santos said it will review all capital spending plans following the collapse in oil prices and will freezing new external hiring.

Qantas Airways said it will cut its international flights by 90 percent from the end of March until the end of May, while its domestic capacity will be cut by 60 percent, as travel bans intensify amid the coronavirus pandemic. The airline's shares are losing more than 3 percent.

Beverage bottler Coca-Cola Amatil is lower by more than 3 percent and aged care provider Estia Health is tumbling almost 6 percent after the companies suspended their earnings guidance amid the COVID-19 uncertainty.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, a manufacturer of ventilators used to treat patients with COVID-19, has ramped up production and raised its financial outlook for the full year. The company's shares are gaining more than 8 percent.

In economic news, members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy board said that the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus will have a significant effect on the Australian economy, minutes from the bank's Match 3 meeting revealed on Tuesday. As a result, the board judged that low interest rates for an extended period of time would be required in order to meet employment and inflation targets.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that house prices in Australia were up 3.9 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 4.5 percent and up from 2.4 percent in the three months prior.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6112, up from $0.6096 on Monday, its lowest level against the U.S. counterpart since 2003.

On Wall Street, stocks plunged on Monday amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, the Fed took the unusual step of slashing interest rates by 100 basis points just days ahead of its scheduled monetary policy meeting this week. Central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are taking steps to provide economic stimulus to combat the effects of the virus, but the moves only seem to be exacerbating concerns about the impact of the outbreak.

The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.9 percent to 20,188.52, the Nasdaq plummeted 970.28 points or 12.3 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.9 percent to 2,386.13.

The major European markets also saw substantial weakness on Monday, but closed well off their worst levels of the day. The UK's FTSE 100 fell 4.7 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 5.3 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid escalating concerns about outlook for energy demand after rising fears about the coronavirus outbreak prompted governments to impose travel restrictions. WTI crude for April ended down $3.03, or about 9.6 percent, at $28.70 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.