Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Thursday following the overnight rebound on Wall Street and on optimism that more global central banks will respond to the coronavirus outbreak with stimulus packages.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 114.80 points or 1.81 percent to 6,440.20, after falling to a low of 6,447.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 120.40 points or 1.88 percent to 6,518.90. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is gaining almost 6 percent, Rio Tinto is rising almost 4 percent, and BHP is edging up 0.1 percent.

In the banking space, Westpac is higher almost 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are rising 0.4 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are higher despite a fall in crude oil prices overnight. Santos, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are all advancing more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mixed after safe-haven gold prices edged lower overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent, while Evolution Mining is down 0.2 percent.

Myer Holdings reported a 37 percent decline in first-half profit on lower sales, while its dividend continued to be suspended. The department store chain's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.

The competition watchdog ACCC, said it will not appeal the Federal Court's decision in February to allow a merger between TPG Telecom and Vodafone. TPG Telecom reported a profit for the first half that more than tripled to A$143.6 million. Shares of TPG Telecom are gaining almost 8 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$5.210 billion in January, down 3.0 percent on month. That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$4.80 billion following the A$5.223 billion surplus in the previous month.

Exports were down 3.0 percent on month to A$40.122 billion, while imports sank 3.0 percent on month to A$34.911 billion.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6623, up from $0.6597 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks rebounded sharply on Wednesday after former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in yesterday's Super Tuesday contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas. Biden is seen as likely to be a much more pro-business president than Sanders. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing service sector growth unexpectedly accelerated to a one-year high in February.

The Dow spiked 1,173.45 points or 4.5 percent to 27,090.86, the Nasdaq soared 334.00 points or 3.9 percent to 9,018.09 and the S&P 500 jumped 126.75 points or 4.2 percent to 3,130.12.

The major European markets all moved significantly higher on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged up by 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Wednesday as traders made cautious moves, looking ahead to the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC and its allies in Vienna this week. WTI crude oil for April ended down $0.40, or about 0.9 percent, at $46.78 a barrel.

