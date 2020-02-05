Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising for a third straight day on Thursday following the overnight gains on Wall Street amid reports of breakthroughs in the developments of treatments for the coronavirus. In addition, higher oil prices boosted energy stocks. Investors also digested mixed local corporate earnings results.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 38.00 points or 0.54 percent to 7,014.10, after rising to a high of 7,036.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 35.40 points or 0.50 percent to 7,116.30. Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, BHP is advancing almost 1 percent, Fortescue Metals is higher by 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.4 percent.

The big four banks are also higher. Westpac is rising almost 2 percent and National Australia Bank is higher by more than 1 percent. ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are adding almost 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are advancing after crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent overnight. Woodside Petroleum and Santos are higher by more than 1 percent each, while Oil Search is rising 1 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are weak even as gold prices rebounded overnight. Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining 0.7 percent.

Coles Group projects earnings for the six months to December 2019 to decline from the year-ago period, though the figures are expected to easily beat market expectations. The retail giant's shares are down 0.2 percent.

Dexus reported a nearly 37 percent increase in its half-year net profit after tax and raised its guidance for fiscal 2020 distribution to shareholders. The property group's shares are edging down 0.1 percent.

Mirvac reported a 5 percent decrease in profit for the first half of the year despite higher revenues, but raised its interim dividend. The property group's shares are losing almost 3 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in December, coming in at A$27.765 billion. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.2 percent following the 0.9 percent gain in November.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics also said Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of A$5.223 billion in December. That was shy of forecasts for a surplus of A$5.60 billion and down from the downwardly revised A$5.518 billion surplus in November.

Exports were up A$557 million or 1.0 percent on month to A$41.293 billion, while imports gained A$853 million or 2.0 percent on month to A$36.070 billion.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6747, up from $0.6736 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed at record highs on Wednesday following reports of breakthroughs in the developments of treatments for the coronavirus. A Reuters report, citing a Chinese TV source, said a research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug to treat people with the new virus. Sky News also reported that a leading British scientist has made a significant breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine by reducing a part of the normal development time from "two to three years to just fourteen days."

The Nasdaq rose 40.71 points or 0.4 percent to 9,508.68, the Dow surged up 483.22 points or 1.7 percent to 29,290.85 and the S&P 500 jumped 37.10 points or 1.1 percent to 3,334.69.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday despite data showing a larger than expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles in the week ended January 31. Crude for March delivery jumped $1.14 or about 2.3 percent to $50.75 a barrel.

