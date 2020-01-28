Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street as markets recovered from concerns about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 24.90 points or 0.36 percent to 7,019.40, after touching a high of 7,032.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 26.70 points or 0.38 percent to 7,125.10. Australian shares closed notably lower on Tuesday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is rising 0.7 percent, BHP is adding 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is up 0.2 percent.

In the technology sector, Appen and Xero are higher by more than 1 percent each, while Wisetech Global is rising 0.8 percent after tech giant Apple's first-quarter results beat estimates.

Oil stocks are rebounding after crude oil prices ended a five-session losing streak and closed higher overnight. Santos is advancing 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent and Oil Search is unchanged.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank - are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 1.0 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are weak after gold prices edged lower overnight. Evolution Mining is lower by almost 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent.

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates are tumbling more than 22 percent after the winemaker lowered its outlook for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, citing the underperformance of its U.S. business segment.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that consumer prices in Australia were up 0.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019. That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.6 percent and was up from 0.5 percent in the three months prior.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6762 on Wednesday, up from $0.6759 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday on bargain hunting, as some traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels after the sharp drop seen on Monday. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Conference Board released a report showing a notable improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of January.

The Dow climbed 187.05 points or 0.7 percent to 28,722.85, the Nasdaq surged up 130.37 points or 1.4 percent to 9,269.68 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.61 points or 1 percent to 3,276.24.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. The French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both advanced by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday after five successive days of losses,, as prices rebounded a bit on reports OPEC and allies might reduce crude output due to a likely drop in energy demand following the coronavirus outbreak. WTI crude for March ended up $0.34 or about 0.6 percent at $53.48 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.