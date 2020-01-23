Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Friday following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the World Health Organization said it is still too early to declare the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency. Banks and healthcare stocks are among the leading gainers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 24.60 points or 0.35 percent to 7,112.60, after touching a high of 7,122.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 24.50 points or 0.34 percent to 7,223.50. Australian stocks declined on Thursday.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank - are higher in a range of 0.7 percent to 1.0 percent.

Healthcare stocks are higher amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China. Biotechnology firm CSL is advancing 1 percent, while Ansell is higher by more than 1 percent, Ramsay Healthcare is adding 0.6 percent and Sonic Healthcare is rising 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices rose to a more than three-week high overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is declining 0.5 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is losing almost 2 percent, BHP is declining more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging down 0.2 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower after crude oil prices fell to an eight-week low overnight. Oil Search is lower by almost 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging down 0.1 percent, while Santos is adding 0.1 percent.

Shares of Insurance Australia Group are losing almost 6 percent after the company said it has received more than 28,000 claims of home and vehicle damage from hailstorms this week and expects these to result in a pre-tax cost of A$169 million. The insurer also lowered its fiscal 2020 insurance profit margin outlook.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6842 on Friday, down from $0.6859 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks recovered on Thursday after seeing early weakness amid lingering concerns about the impact of the Chinese coronavirus. Stocks showed a notable recovery after the World Health Organization said it is still too early to declare the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. A steep drop by shares of Travelers helped keep the Dow in the red after the insurance giant reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that beat estimates but slightly weaker than expected net premiums written.

While the Dow edged down 26.18 points or 0.1 percent to 29,160.06, the Nasdaq rose 18.71 points or 0.2 percent to 9,402.48 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.79 points or 0.1 percent to 3,325.54.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both slid by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday, as concerns over the outlook for energy demand following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China outweighed data showing a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. WTI crude for March ended down $1.15, or about 2 percent, at $55.59 a barrel, the lowest settlement in about eight weeks.

