Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Wednesday despite the negative cues from Wall Street and European markets amid concerns about the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak in China. The U.S. too confirmed its first case of the coronavirus in a patient who recently returned from Wuhan, China.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 24.80 points or 0.35 percent to 7,091.10 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 24.60 points or 0.34 percent to 7,205.10. Australian stocks closed lower on Tuesday after five sessions of gains.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is rising 2 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.2 percent, while BHP is down 0.3 percent.

Tech stocks are also mostly higher. Wisetech Global is gaining more than 3 percent, Xero is advancing more than 1 percent, while Appen is declining 0.4 percent.

The big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is adding 0.4 percent and Commonwealth Bank is rising 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank is declining 0.4 percent and Westpac is lower by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are modestly lower. Evolution Mining is declining 0.4 percent and Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower. Woodside Petroleum and Santos are declining 0.2 percent each, while Oil Search is rising 0.6 percent.

Santos reported a nearly 18 percent increase in fourth-quarter production, while quarterly revenue edged lower.

In economic news, Australia will see January results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac, and December figures for skilled vacancies today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was quoted at $0.6848 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks initially move to the downside on Tuesday amid concerns about the economic impact of a deadly coronavirus outbreak in China. The major averages staged a recovery attempt before pulling back once again after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first travel-related case of the coronavirus in the U.S. The CDC said the first case of coronavirus infection in the U.S. was diagnosed in the state of Washington in a patient who recently returned from Wuhan, China.

The Dow slid 152.06 points or 0.5 percent to 29,196.04, the Nasdaq dipped 18.13 points or 0.2 percent to 9,370.81 and the S&P 500 fell 8.83 points or 0.3 percent to 3,320.79.

The European markets also ended mostly lower on Tuesday, although the German DAX Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both fell by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as a report from the Energy Information Administration or EIA forecasting a sharp climb in oil production in the U.S. outweighed concerns about supply disruptions in Libya. Traders were also weighing the possible impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on energy demand. WTI crude for February expired at $58.34 a barrel, down $0.20 or 0.3 percent from the previous close.

