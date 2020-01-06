Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Tuesday following the overnight recovery on Wall Street amid optimism that tensions in the Middle East will eventually subside without a major impact on the global economy. Tech, oil and banking stocks are among the major gainers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 61.10 points or 0.91 percent to 6,796.80, after touching a high of 6804.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is higher by 58.20 points or 0.85 percent to 6,915.60. Australian stocks closed marginally higher on Monday.

Among tech stocks, Appen is gaining more than 2 percent, while Xero and Wisetech Global are higher by more than 1 percent each.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking are up in a range of 1.0 percent to 1.2 percent.

Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices rose for the ninth straight session overnight. Santos is rising almost 2 percent, Oil Search is advancing more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major miners are lower. Fortescue Metals is losing almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is declining 0.5 percent and BHP is edging down 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are also weak despite safe-haven gold prices rising to a seven-year high overnight. Evolution Mining is lower by more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing almost 2 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see January results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6934, compared to $0.6938 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday after seeing initial weakness due to rising geopolitical tensions. Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seem optimistic that the bluster will not amount to much and that tensions will eventually subside without a major impact on the global economy.

The Dow rose 68.50 points or 0.2 percent to 28,703.38, the Nasdaq advanced 50.70 points or 0.6 percent to 9,071.47 and the S&P 500 climbed 11.43 points or 0.4 percent to 3,246.28.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Monday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, extending gains to a ninth successive session amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East. WTI crude for February ended up $0.22 or about 0.4 percent at $63.27 a barrel.

