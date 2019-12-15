Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Monday after the U.S. and China announced on Friday a long-awaited agreement on a phase one trade deal that will end their 18-month trade war. Stocks are higher across the board.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday that the phase one U.S.-China trade deal is "totally done" and will nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 69.60 points or 1.03 percent to 6,809.30 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 67.20 points or 0.98 percent to 6,911.80. Australian stocks closed higher on Friday.

The major miners are higher. BHP is advancing more than 1 percent, Fortescue Metals is higher by almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.7 percent.

Gold miners are also gaining after gold prices rose on Friday. Newcrest Mining is advancing almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is higher by almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are rising more than 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is up almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are advancing after crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent Friday. Santos is rising more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is higher by almost 1 percent and Oil Search is adding 0.3 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6876, down from $0.6924 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat on Friday in choppy trading even though U.S. and Chinese officials announced a long-awaited agreement on a phase one trade deal. The announcement of the agreement comes just two days before a new 15 percent tariff on approximately $160 billion worth of Chinese goods was set to be imposed. Traders breathed a sigh of relief but seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of clarity about the details of the agreement.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 17.56 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 8,734.88, the Dow inched up 3.33 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 28,135.38 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,168.80.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, as worries about the outlook for energy demand subsided a bit on reports the U.S. and China have agreed on text of a phase one trade deal. WTI crude for January ended up $0.89 or about 1.5 percent, at $60.07 a barrel, the highest settlement since mid-September.

