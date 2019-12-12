Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Friday following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald said that a U.S.-China trade deal was very close. Reports said negotiators have agreed on the terms of a phase one trade deal that now requires Trump's approval.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 31.20 points or 0.47 percent to 6,740.00, after touching a high of 6,751.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 32.50 points or 0.48 percent to 6,843.30. Australian stocks closed lower on Thursday.

The major miners are notably higher. BHP and Fortescue Metals are rising more than 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto is advancing almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.9 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.3 percent.

Commonwealth Bank, which has been reviewing employee entitlements since 2017, said it will pay as much as A$53.1 million it owes staff in unpaid entitlements.

Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.6 percent and Santos is adding 0.5 percent, while Oil Search is edging down 0.1 percent.

Bucking the trend, Gold miners are weak after safe-haven gold prices edged lower overnight. Evolution Mining is lower by more than 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing almost 2 percent.

Xero said it has appointed former Telstra chief executive David Thodey as chair following the retirement of Graham Smith from the board due to family health issues. The cloud accounting software firm's shares are down 0.1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar rose to its highest level against the U.S. dollar since July. The local currency was quoted at $0.6930, up from $0.6881 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" Trump said in a post on Twitter just after the start of trading. Reports said negotiators have agreed on the terms of a phase one trade deal that now requires Trump's approval.

The Dow advanced 220.75 points or 0.8 percent to 28,132.05, the Nasdaq climbed 63.27 points or 0.7 percent to 8,717.32 and the S&P 500 jumped 26.94 points or 0.9 percent to 3,168.57.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday after Trump commented the U.S. was very close to enter into a trade deal with China. WTI crude for January ended up $0.42 or about 0.7 percent at $59.18 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.