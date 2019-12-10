Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Wednesday, with stocks higher across the board, despite the negative cues from Wall Street ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day. Optimism about a trade deal boosted sentiment after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the U.S. plans to delay imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods that are set to kick in on December 15.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 30.50 points or 0.45 percent to 6,737.40, after touching a high of 6,742.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 27.80 points or 0.41 percent to 6,839.90. Australian stocks closed lower on Tuesday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is advancing almost 1 percent, BHP is adding 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto is edging up 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search is advancing more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.5 percent and Santos is up 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are also advancing after gold prices edged higher overnight. Evolution Mining is higher by more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is rising 0.2 percent.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac - are up in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.9 percent.

GrainCorp has appointed Fonterra's global chief operating officer Robert Spurway as managing director and chief executive to lead the company following the planned demerger of its malt business in early 2020. The grain processor's shares are lower by 0.4 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see December results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6810, down from $0.6826 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after House Democrats announced an agreement on President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The deal will allow the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or the USMCA, Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, to move forward in the House. Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid conflicting reports regarding trade talks between the U.S. and China, and ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Dow slipped 27.88 points or 0.1 percent to 27,881.72, the Nasdaq edged down 5.64 points or 0.1 percent to 8,616.18 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.44 points or 0.1 percent to 3,132.52.

The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday despite lingering concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to global economic slowdown and lingering uncertainty about the U.S. and China agreeing on a trade deal before this weekend. WTI crude for January ended up $0.22 or about 0.4 percent, at $59.24 a barrel.

