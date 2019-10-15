Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on upbeat corporate earnings results from major companies and on optimism about a possible Brexit deal.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 61.80 points or 0.93 percent to 6,713.80, off a high of 6,715.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 58.00 points or 0.86 percent to 6,821.30. Australian stocks edged up slightly on Tuesday.

In the banking space, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.9 percent to 1.5 percent.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is adding 0.5 percent, Rio Tinto is rising 0.3 percent and BHP Billiton is up 0.2 percent.

Gold miner Evolution Mining is losing more than 6 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent after gold prices fell overnight.

Oil stocks are higher despite crude oil prices extending losses to a second straight session overnight. Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.7 percent, Oil Search is advancing 1 percent and Santos is rising 1.2 percent.

AGL Energy has offered to acquire telecommunications provider Southern Phone Co. for A$27.5 million. The electricity retailer's shares are up 0.2 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6752, down from $0.6776 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher as the spotlight shifted to corporate earnings news, with upbeat results from some big-name companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Johnson & Johnson generating considerable buying interest.

The Dow jumped 237.44 points or 0.9 percent to 27,024.80, the Nasdaq soared 100.06 points or 1.2 percent to 8,148.71 and the S&P 500 surged up 29.53 points or 1 percent to 2,995.68.

The European markets also moved mostly higher on Tuesday, with the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index surging up by 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the uptrend and closed just below the unchanged.

Crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand on the back of recent weak trade data from China and uncertainty about U.S.-China trade negotiations. WTI crude for November ended down $0.78 or 1.5 percent at $52.81 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.