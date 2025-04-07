Markets

Australian Market Adds Sharply To Early Gains In Mid-market

April 07, 2025 — 11:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply extending its early gains in mid-market trading on Tuesday, snapping a three-session losing streak, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving well above the 7,400 level, with gains across all sectors led by gold miners and technology stocks as some traders picked stocks at a bargain after the recent slump.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 106.70 points or 1.45 percent to 7,450.00, after touching a high of 7,481.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 123.30 points or 1.64 percent to 7,647.60. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 2 percent, Fortescue Metals is advancing almost 4 percent, Rio Tinto is adding 1.5 percent and Mineral Resources is up more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is adding almost 3 percent, Santos is surging almost 6 percent and Woodside Energy is gaining more than 2 percent, while Origin Energy is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is skyrocketing almost 11 percent, Zip is soaring almost 9 percent, Appen is surging almost 10 percent, Xero is gaining almost 4 percent and WiseTech Global is adding almost 5 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Evolution Mining and Gold Road Resources are gaining more than 3 percent each, while Northern Star resources and Newmont are adding almost 3 percent each. Resolute Mining is advancing almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is gaining almost 2 percent, while Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.1 to 0.2 percent each.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.603 on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.