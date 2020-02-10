Australian Macquarie Group's third-quarter core business profit rises

Adds details, full year outlook

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group MQG.AX said on Tuesday profit from its funds management business in the third quarter rose, but reaffirmed that annual results would be "slightly down" compared with a year earlier.

In a limited quarterly update, Macquarie said nine-month earnings from its funds management business, which contributes more than a third to its profit, rose on higher base and performance fees.

The Sydney-based company posted a record first-half profit in November, driven by higher fund management fee.

The financial firm has benefited from its diversified strategy, which allows it to offset underperformance in its traditional investment banking and advisory units with growth in its fund management businesses.

The bank's asset management business, its biggest earnings contributor, saw assets under management rise 5% as of Dec. 31 to A$587.5 billion ($392.63 billion), compared with the September quarter.

