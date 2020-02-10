Australian Macquarie Group's profit from core business rises in third quarter

Australian investment bank Macquarie Group said on Tuesday profit contribution of its funds management business in the third quarter was higher than a year earlier.

In a limited quarterly update, Macquarie said nine-month earnings from its funds management business, which contributes more than a third to its profit, rose on increased base and performance fees.

