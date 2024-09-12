News & Insights

Commodities

Australian Lithium Stocks Jump as CATL Confirms Production "Adjustments" at Major Mine

September 12, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750) is making changes to lithium production at a mine in Yichun, Jiangxi, the company confirmed on Wednesday (September 11).

Bloomberg quotes UBS (NYSE:UBS) as saying the move could cut China’s monthly lithium carbonate output by 8 percent, helping alleviate the current oversupply in the market, which has weighed heavily on prices over the past year.

In a statement provided to Reuters, CATL said, "Based on recent lithium carbonate market conditions, the company plans to make adjustments to production in Yichun." The news from the company triggered a swift response in the market, with lithium futures prices rising and lithium company share prices seeing notable boosts.

ASX-listed lithium stocks such as Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) and Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF) saw increases, respectively jumping as much as 16 percent and 18 percent on Wednesday.

Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) and Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXC) also enjoyed significant share price bumps, rising about 21 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Core Lithium is one of several Australian lithium miners that has opted to cut production due to low prices. The company suspended operations at the Grants open pit at its Finniss mine in the Northern Territory in January.

UBS believes the cuts from CATL will result in 11 to 23 percent upside for lithium prices in the rest of 2024.

The firm also notes that speculation about production halts at CATL's mine have been made in the past and proven to be false; however, this time it has higher conviction that the news is accurate.

No further comments had been gathered from CATL at the time of this writing.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.