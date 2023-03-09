Australian lithium miners plunge as prices hit one-year low

March 10 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miners slid on Friday, hit by retreating benchmark prices that pushed the shares of top mining companies Mineral Resources MIN.AX and Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX down more than 6%.

Benchmark lithium prices have been declining since late last year, spooked by a drop in electric vehicle sales in China, while discounts offered by Chinese battery giant CATL 300750.SZ deepened the plunge. The price of the mineral had jumped more than six times over the past two years.

Lithium carbonate prices have slumped to 337,500 yuan ($48,435.71) per tonne as of Thursday, lowest since January 2022, and down from record high of nearly 600,000 yuan per tonne late last year. MB-LI-0036

Analysts are expecting spot prices of lithium carbonate, a key raw material used to make lithium-ion batteries, to decline through 2024 with supply growth outpacing demand.

"Price volatility is likely to be higher given the huge spread between market price and costs of production, which means even small changes in S/D (supply-demand) balances could have large swings in prices," analysts at Citi said in a note, forecasting price at $40,000 a tonne in 2024.

Seven of the top 10 losers in the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO were lithium miners, declining between 5% and 8%. The declines in lithium miners were in line with the 3.3% fall in the broader mining index .AXMM that dragged the benchmark down 2.3%. .AX

Mineral Resources lost as much as 6.1% to mark its worst day in nearly two weeks, while Pilbara Minerals declined 6.8%. Sayona Mining SYA.AX was the top loser in the index, down 8% to log its worst day in more than five weeks.

ASX-listed shares of Piedmont Lithium PLL.AX fell 6.3%, while smaller rival Atlantic Lithium A11.AX tanked up to 26% to mark its worst day on record after short-seller Blue Orca Capital alleged that the company indulged in corruption to obtain mining licenses in Ghana.

Pure-play lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX fell as much as 7.1%, while Core Lithium CXO.AX and IGO Ltd IGO.AX shed 5% and 6.1%, respectively.

($1 = 6.9680 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

