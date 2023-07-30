Australian lithium miner IGO profit jumps 19% from prior quarter

Adds details from release in paragraphs 2 and 3, acting CEO quote in paragraph 7, share moves in paragraph 9

July 31 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner IGO IGO.AX said on Monday its fourth-quarter profit rose 19% from the previous three months, helped by higher production and sales of spodumene at its Greenbushes operation.

Spodumene concentrate production at Greenbushes rose to 395 kilo tonnes (kt) from 356 kt in the previous quarter, while the unit cost of goods sold excluding royalties (COGS) increased 4% to A$304 per tonne, reflecting high costs in Western Australia and particularly in the resources industry.

Full-year spodumene production and unit COGS for Greenbushes both ended the year marginally above guidance, the company said in a statement.

IGO holds its lithium interests via its 49% stake in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA), an incorporated joint venture with China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ. TLEA owns an integrated lithium business, including a 51% interest in the Greenbushes Operation.

IGO reported underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of A$636.2 million ($423.52 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with A$533.2 million in the prior quarter.

Earlier this month, IGO flagged a expense of between A$880 million and A$980 million ($600.42 million-$668.65 million) for fiscal 2023 due to ballooning capital costs at its nickel operations.

"The impairment charge... is very disappointing and reflects changes to capital costs, operating costs and mine production schedule challenges at the Cosmos project and underperformance at Forrestania," said acting Chief Executive Matt Dusci.

Prior to the impairment, net profit after tax (NPAT) for the quarter was approximately A$525 million, the battery minerals producer said.

Shares of IGO fell as much as 5.3% by 0035 GMT, while the broader market .AXJO was up 0.3%.

($1 = 1.5022 Australian dollars)

