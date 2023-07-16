Australian lithium miner IGO flags impairment costs for fiscal 2023

Adds co withdrawing guidance for Cosmos operations in paragraph four and further details about impairment

July 17 (Reuters) - Australian battery minerals producer IGO IGO.AX on Monday said it expects to post a non-cash, pre-tax impairment expense of between A$880 million ($601.30 million) and A$980 million for fiscal 2023.

The impairment comes after the nickel-lithium miner reassessed accounting value at its Cosmos and Forrestania projects, which it acquired in its A$1.26 billion buyout of nickel producer Western Areas in 2022 to reflect higher capital and operating costs.

IGO also withdrew guidance for its Cosmos operations in Western Australia on the back of challenges to the mine's production schedule and delays in development.

The non-cash impairment will not impact fiscal 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.

($1 = 1.4635 Australian dollars)

