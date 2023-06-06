News & Insights

Australian lender Westpac to raise interest rates after cenbank hike

June 06, 2023 — 03:38 am EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Top Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said on Tuesday that it will raise its home loan variable interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), in line with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate hike.

In a surprise move, the RBA raised interest rates by a quarter-point to an 11-year high, and warned that further tightening may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target.

The cash rate now sits at 4.1%, bringing the total RBA hikes in its price battle to a whopping 400 basis points since May last year.

Westpac's new home loan rate will be effective from June 20, the bank said in a statement.

Westpac is the first of the 'big four' banks to have passed on the central bank's latest rate hike to its customers, with the other three expected to follow suit soon.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
