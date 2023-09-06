News & Insights

Australian lender NAB to cut over 200 back-office jobs - AFR

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

September 06, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Adds details on layoffs in paragraph 2-6

Sept 6 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX is planning to cut 222 jobs in the personal lending, technology, corporate finance and client coverage departments, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

Finance Sector Union (FSU), a white-collar trade union, called for an urgent meeting of members to discuss the redundancies and consultations were scheduled to finish on Wednesday,the report said.

Reuters previously reported that NAB was preparing to lay off 60 of the 600 staff at its markets division and undertake a broad restructuring exercise across its seven businesses.

There have also been reports of larger peers Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AXaxing several hundred jobs to reduce costs amid high interest rates and inflation.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Devika Syamnath)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.