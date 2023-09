Sept 6 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX is planning to cut 222 jobs in the personal lending, technology, corporate finance and client coverage departments, according to an Australian Financial Review report on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.