Australian lender NAB to close Hong Kong office

Sept 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank (NAB) NAB.AX said on Thursday it would shut its Hong Kong branch, as offices in Singapore, Tokyo and Shanghai were its preferred customer outreach hubs in Asia.

The move is likely to impact about 50 roles in the Hong Kong, however, the lender said in a statement that its "too early" to confirm the impact of the branch closing.

NAB's move follows suit of its peer Westpac WBC.AX, which ceased its operations in the region in June.

The office shutdown comes after Finance Sector Union in early September said that the bank was planning to cut 222 back-office jobs.

NAB anticipates the wind down in operations to take about 18 months.

