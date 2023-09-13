News & Insights

Australian lender NAB to close Hong Kong office

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

September 13, 2023 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Adds details about roles impacted in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

Sept 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank (NAB) NAB.AX said on Thursday it would shut its Hong Kong branch, as offices in Singapore, Tokyo and Shanghai were its preferred customer outreach hubs in Asia.

The move is likely to impact about 50 roles in the Hong Kong, however, the lender said in a statement that its "too early" to confirm the impact of the branch closing.

NAB's move follows suit of its peer Westpac WBC.AX, which ceased its operations in the region in June.

The office shutdown comes after Finance Sector Union in early September said that the bank was planning to cut 222 back-office jobs.

NAB anticipates the wind down in operations to take about 18 months.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.